William Blair Comments on AeroVironment, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

AVAV opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.57. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,463,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,775,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 76,825 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

