William George III Sells 19,500 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.