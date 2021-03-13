Willis Investment Counsel Buys 320 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,795. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,987.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $874,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.