WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $25.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after buying an additional 680,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after buying an additional 659,501 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,429,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,701 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 308,123 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

