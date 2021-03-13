WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WSC stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.