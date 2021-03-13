Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $5,560.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,560 ($72.64) and last traded at GBX 5,525 ($72.18), with a volume of 202600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,430 ($70.94).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,395.07 ($57.42).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,855.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,317 ($69.47), for a total transaction of £6,380,400 ($8,336,033.45).

Wizz Air Company Profile (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

