Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 119.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $240,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,321. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

