Wolfe Research Upgrades Fisker (NYSE:FSR) to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

FSR opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

