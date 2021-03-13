WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on WPP and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 834.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 738.36. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23). The firm has a market cap of £11.04 billion and a PE ratio of -4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

