WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 925 at Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 941.36 ($12.30).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 901 ($11.77) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 834.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 738.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 936.20 ($12.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is -0.12%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.