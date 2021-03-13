Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Hits One Day Volume of $33,094.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $926,081.65 and approximately $33,094.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be purchased for approximately $482.08 or 0.00786805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.36 or 0.00446156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00061174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00050607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00090223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00515183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.