WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Up 6.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.98 and last traded at $35.91. Approximately 1,394,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,483,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

WW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $7,777,813.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at $82,523,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,236,102 shares of company stock valued at $38,182,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of WW International by 452.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

