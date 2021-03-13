Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 327.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WYND opened at $62.00 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

