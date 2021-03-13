X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report ($0.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04).

XFOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,688. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 826,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XFOR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,749. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.