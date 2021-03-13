Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 369.7% from the February 11th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

