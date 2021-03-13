XP (NASDAQ:XP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP (NASDAQ:XP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get XP alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:XP opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.34. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter worth about $14,414,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XP by 822.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in XP by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 377,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in XP during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.