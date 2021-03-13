Xponance Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 573.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 658.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $66,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345 in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYX stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.44, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

