Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,122 shares of company stock worth $7,963,131. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $137.56 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.