Xponance Inc. Buys 194 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Rentals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,571 shares of company stock worth $7,475,657 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

NYSE:URI opened at $317.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $321.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

