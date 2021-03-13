Xponance Inc. Buys 925 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

