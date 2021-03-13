Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR opened at $46.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

