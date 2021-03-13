Xponance Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

