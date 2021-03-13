Xponance Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $160.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

