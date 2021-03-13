Xponance Inc. Has $738,000 Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

