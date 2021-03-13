Xponance Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $343.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.93 and a 200-day moving average of $273.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

