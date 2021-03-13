Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

NYSE ED opened at $69.82 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

