Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $80.52 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.