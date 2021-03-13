Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,060 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLM by 396.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $17.53.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

