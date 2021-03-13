Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total transaction of $2,599,176.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $551.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $555.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.20 and a 200 day moving average of $363.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.