Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $6,051,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.14. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

