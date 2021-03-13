Xponance Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $133.84 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

