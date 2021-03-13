xRhodium Market Cap Reaches $3.90 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $19,107.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $3.12 or 0.00005185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00037548 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015820 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

