Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 11th total of 801,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

YAMHF opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

