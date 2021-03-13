Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

