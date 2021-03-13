YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HERB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,247. YaSheng Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

