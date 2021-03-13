YEE Market Cap Reaches $4.39 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. YEE has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $629,058.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded up 83.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00652292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00066119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

