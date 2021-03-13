Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.98 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $22.94 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00003727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.14 or 0.00451941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00060872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00081106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.30 or 0.00514173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011934 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins.

