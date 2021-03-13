Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $362,004.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Yuma Energy alerts:

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.