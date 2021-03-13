Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.54. 3,658,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.