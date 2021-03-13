Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post $115.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.20 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $458.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.90 million to $462.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $460.95 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $461.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BANF traded up $3.69 on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. 129,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $77.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,536. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

