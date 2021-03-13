Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

