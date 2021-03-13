Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce $148.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $210.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $677.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $698.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $757.97 million, with estimates ranging from $726.70 million to $798.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 312,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.