Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $867.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $755.00 million to $928.60 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

