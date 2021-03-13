Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Summit Wireless Technologies’ earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies reported earnings of ($3.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Summit Wireless Technologies.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

WISA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. Summit Wireless Technologies has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.