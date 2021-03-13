Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report $267.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.23 million and the lowest is $258.10 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $375.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

CHEF stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

