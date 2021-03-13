Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. VeriSign posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

NASDAQ VRSN traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.13. 18,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,178. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day moving average of $202.45.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,472. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

