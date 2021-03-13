Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $8.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.44.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 512,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,752. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $2,381,580.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,154.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,779 shares of company stock worth $6,924,871. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after buying an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $5,442,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

