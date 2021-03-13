Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $19,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $6,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,788,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $924.36 million, a PE ratio of -56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.