Zacks: Analysts Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to announce $1.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $2.01 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.