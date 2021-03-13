Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

ECL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.72. 619,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.33 and its 200 day moving average is $209.13. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

